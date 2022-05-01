Two hotel workers die from single vehicle crash in St James | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Two hotel workers die from single vehicle crash in St James

Loop News

48 minutes ago

Two hotel workers died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Providence main road in St James on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old chef, Tiana Dixon of Albion, St James, and 32-year-old bartender, Akeem Gardener, of Sandy Bay, Hanover.

Reports from the Coral Gardens police are that about 12:05 am, Gardener was driving his red Toyota Axio motorcar along the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a traffic light pole.

Dixon, who was thrown from the vehicle, and Gardener both sustained multiple injuries.

They were both taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Coral Gardens police are investigating the incident.

