Two in custody, another being sought in probe of teen girl’s murder Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
2 hrs ago

Trelawny teen girl’s murder probe update

The police in Trelawny have listed Tyrese Brown, otherwise called ‘Cheap Man’ or ‘TJ’, as a person of interest in the murder of 15-year-old Jamilla Cole in Trelawny on Monday.

Brown is being asked to turn himself in immediately.

Head of the Trelawny Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Winston Milton, is appealing to residents to share their knowledge on the incident with the police.

“We have taken two other persons of interest into custody,” DSP Milton said.

He, however, stressed the importance of Brown turning himself in. The names of the two in custody are being withheld at this time.

DSP Milton is reminding social media users not to make false claims online, as it could affect the investigation.

Jamalia, her mother, and two other relatives were at home when assailants entered their home. The culprits then inflicted several wounds on three of the four occupants, and an eight-year-old escaped injuries.

The police are urging people with information can share information by calling 311.

