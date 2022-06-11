Two injured in four vehicle crash on Washington Boulevard | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two injured in four vehicle crash on Washington Boulevard | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

England, Italy draw 0-0 among Nations League stalemates

UPDATE: Two injured in 4 vehicle crash on Washington Boulevard

3 Festival song entries to feature in Ja’s Independence celebration

Man on the run for over a year captured, to face court for robbery

Music producer, ‘Shab Don’ charged in connection with triple murder

Mitchell hits 190, drops 2 catches as NZ control 2nd test

Do you know her? Elderly woman found wandering in Tivoli Gardens

Vehicles crash along Washington Boulevard

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

Ja elected Vice President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly

Saturday Jun 11

25?C
Jamaica News

Two separate accidents in close proximity to each other

Loop News

1 hrs ago

The scene on Washington Boulevard where one of four vehicles were damaged

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment after two separate accidents took place in close proximity to each other along Washington Boulevard on Saturday.

Reports are that four vehicles were damaged in the collisions.

An alleged eyewitness said that two-vehicle crashed close to the intersection of Cowper Drive and Washington Boulevard at about 12:30 and while owners of those vehicles were assessing the damage, another motorist in an AD Wagon, was driving past the area and not paying attention to the road and collided into a CRV.

Police said two people from the last crash were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Motorists at the time were advised to exercise caution when traveling along that section of roadway following the incident. That area has since been cleared.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Money Monsters takes Alsafra Trophy

Sport

England, Italy draw 0-0 among Nations League stalemates

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Two injured in 4 vehicle crash on Washington Boulevard

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson proves too good for Thompson-Herah in Rome

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocked a new meeting record to easily beat her Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursd

See also

Entertainment

Skeng banned from performing in Guyana

Move follows shooting incident at ‘Baderation’ event in May

Sport

Navasky Anderson breaks 45-year-old national 800m record

Jamaican Navasky Anderson broke the men’s national 800m record at the NCAA track and field championships on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The former St Jago High School athlete,

Sport

Bailey says news of son, partner traffic crash left him in ‘shambles’

Reggae Boy Leon Bailey has detailed the emotional roller coaster ride he was on Tuesday after receiving the devastating news that members of his family, including his son Leo and partner Stephanie Hop

Sport

Thompson-Herah, Miller-Uibo, Jackson face off over 200m in Rome today

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100m and 200m champion, will be among 10 Jamaicans who will compete at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursday.
As the fifth meeting in this season’s Diamond

Jamaica News

Music producer, ‘Shab Don’ charged in connection with triple murder

Positively identified in ID parade — cops

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols