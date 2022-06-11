Two injured in four vehicle crash on Washington Boulevard | Loop Jamaica

Two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment after two separate accidents took place in close proximity to each other along Washington Boulevard on Saturday.

Reports are that four vehicles were damaged in the collisions.

An alleged eyewitness said that two-vehicle crashed close to the intersection of Cowper Drive and Washington Boulevard at about 12:30 and while owners of those vehicles were assessing the damage, another motorist in an AD Wagon, was driving past the area and not paying attention to the road and collided into a CRV.

Police said two people from the last crash were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Motorists at the time were advised to exercise caution when traveling along that section of roadway following the incident. That area has since been cleared.