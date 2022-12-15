Two injured in Malick gun attack

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two men were shot during an attack in Malick, Barataria early on Thursday morning.

Police said the 27-year-old man, of Hardbargain, Williamsville and 49-year-old man, of Malick were speaking with a friend in Councilman Gardens, Malick, around 5.45 am when a gunman approached them and ordered them not to move.

The gunman shot both men before running away.

The 27-year-old man was shot in his lower back while the 49-year-old man was shot in his right leg.

Passersby took the injured men to the hospital where they are being treated.

Morvant and Barataria police visited the scene and are continuing enquiries.

