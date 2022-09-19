Two injured in St Catherine crash Loop Jamaica

Two people were reportedly injured following this crash along Old Harbour Road, St Catherine over the weekend.

Reports are that a woman and her son were traveling on the roadway when they ran over a tyre that was placed along the thoroughfare by men who were working on a truck that had broken down.

The tyre had pieces of green vegetation placed in it.

Reports are that it was an attempt by the men to indicate that motorists should proceed with caution as there was an incident with a vehicle ahead.