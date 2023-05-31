Two J’can men get over 6 years in US for defrauding elderly Americans Loop Jamaica

Two Jamaican men have been sentenced to more than six years in a United States federal prison for defrauding elderly Americans in a sweepstakes scam.

They were also both ordered to pay over US$1.7 million (approximately J$263.5 million) in restitution to their victims.

The convicts – 32-year-old Tyrell Harris and 60-year-old Errol Durrant – confessed to their roles in the lottery scam, from which they received more than US$1.7 million from at least 70 victims who were targeted across 15 states.

In a release on Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Harris was sentenced to 90 months (or seven years and six months) in federal prison.

Durrant was ordered to do 80 months (more than six years) in federal prison.

US District Judge Bruce H Hendricks ordered that the Jamaicans’ sentences are to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision in the event they are not deported upon release.

They were also ordered to make restitution in the sum of US$1,700,512.90.

Evidence presented to the court showed that as part of the scheme, the Jamaicans “or their co-conspirators” would contact elderly victims and falsely inform them that they had won a sweepstakes.

The supposed prizes in the sweepstakes usually consisted of millions of dollars, a new vehicle, or other valuable items, the US Attorney’s Office reported.

Harris, Durrant and their co-conspirators would then tell the victims that “they needed to pay bogus fees and/or taxes in order to collect their purported winnings,” the release said.

It continued: “Evidence showed victims purchased prepaid cards, USPS money orders, and bank money orders, and mailed cash/personal checks to the defendants.”

The Jamaican men then “wired the fraudulent funds to co-conspirators in Jamaica and amongst various bank accounts” which were opened and controlled by them.

Following a probe, Harris and Durrant were arrested in November 2021 after a grand jury indicted them for several offences relative to the “sophisticated” lottery scam network.