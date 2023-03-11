Two J’can women, team usher in ‘the future of dining’ Loop Jamaica

As Jamaicans, we eat with our eyes. We do. We need to confirm everything before purchasing as a matter of fact – the ‘puss in a bag’ phenomenon

It’s kinda surprising that this doesn’t transfer to dining at restaurants. But, I’ll get back to that.

It’s no secret that Jamaicans are foodies in every sense of the word: we have a National dish, food that fuels athletes, a home-grown condiment that s known the world over and one of the most diverse palates in the world.

Yet, when one is set to dine at a restaurant, that theory is tossed.

In walks, Wolmerians and longtime friends turn business partners Tanesha Westcarr and Sophronia McKenzie, who’ve made representation – in many ways – their mission.

Indeed, we’re living in the future of dining and it rests in the hands of two Jamaican disruptors who are as passionate about food as they are about their homeland.

With their easy-order app, the visuEats team has – for over four years – steadily created waves in redefining the global dining experience through tech.

But, now it’s come home. The platform that uses “software as a service” (SaaS) technology to facilitate reservations, online ordering, delivery, and other features, was released on the Jamaican market, at the AC Hotel Kingston.

Foodies, restaurateurs, and stakeholders in the food industry including bloggers, farmers, and food service providers convened to witness the app reveal and launch of visuEats, a visual virtual directory of menus geared at restaurants.

Tasked with ushering in the launch of such a monumental app, the Host of the event, Dr Terri-Karelle Reid was tasked with – alongside DJ Will – directing the proceedings that included an introduction to the app by its creators, testimonials from current restaurateurs, a performance by Mr Big Deal Christopher Martin and DVoyce, and an impromptu christening by Minister of Agriculture Pearnel Charles Jr.

The app is ready to use, has a catalogue replete with eye-catching product placements, and hi-res photographs of menu items, and is likely to introduce a standard of accountability for some of your favourite restaurants.

How so, you asked? VisuEATS has a fully maintained web and mobile application that will provide thorough, integrated, visual digital menus.

In her intro, visuEats CEO Sophronia McKenzie expressed gratitude for her ‘core business development team’, a global cross-functional group that understands tech, and user experience and is passionate about revolutionising the dining experience one restaurant at a time’ – indeed, over 30 restaurants that have already signed up to join the platform.

“Gone are the days when we visit a restaurant and don’t have a visual representation of the dishes we are interested in ordering… visuEats was designed with visual stimulation in mind around the respective menu items.”

visuEats uses cutting-edge technology to enable customers with just a few clicks to easily browse menus, create and customize orders, add special instructions, book reservations, and pay for their meals all from their mobile devices.

visuEats Chief Business Development Officer Tanesha Westcarr was moved to tears by her own recollection of the meeting, reconnecting, investing in, and reaping the benefits of her friendship with McKenzie before joining the visuEats team.

For her, the launch represents a serendipitous occasion as they’d reconnected in Jamaica ten years ago when visuEats was not yet conceived.

It was shortly after that meeting that McKenzie migrated to the US, later conceptualising visuEats.

‘I’m excited that we’re launching here, ’cause Jamaica means so much to us’, Westcarr mentioned. ‘I want everybody in this room to continue to be a conduit for us…we’re not starting up, but visuEats is a start-up and we need your help. Though we’re launching in Jamaica, we’re going global’.

The next launch is in the USA.

“We have noticed a shift in the gastronomy scene and a greater call for convenience. What sets us apart is the fact that what we are offering is not readily available in Jamaica. So, this app is the perfect solution to personalise and cater to each unique customer experience,” Westcarr noted.

She asserted, “The Tourism Enhancement Fund has listed gastronomy tourism as a medium for diversifying the Jamaican tourism product to strengthen our competitive advantage in the international market. There’s no better way to do that than to merge the skills of talented Jamaicans with the appeal of our local cuisines to illustrate Jamaica’s culinary diversity. That’s visuEats!”

McKenzie added, ‘Our mobile technology has two key persons as the focus: the diner and the restaurant owner’.

It’s a complete end-to-end customer experience; starting with the scanning of the QR code, the visual flair of food and videography to the moment the meal is served.

For the restaurant owner, it’s a reduction in the food photography cost and an expected increase in sales with the readily available photo and video displays of all menu items.

Through this personal digital experience, it is expected that diners are more inclined to increase their spending.

The visuEats app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.