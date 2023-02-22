Two killed in Morvant, murder toll now 94

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo

TWO men were killed on Tuesday afternoon after four gunmen stormed the house they were in and opened fire.

Police reported that at about 4.40 pm Keon Thomas, 30, and Anthony Elvis Pearson were with three men at a house at Second Caledonia when gunmen barged in and opened fire, hitting all five.

Police suspect the incident is a retaliation for increased gang violence in the Morvant district.

The most recent killing took place on February 14 when 34-year-old Alfredo “Freddo” Alexander of Second Caledonia, Morvant was gunned down.

Police said that at about 6.30 am, that day, Alexander was standing with others when a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up and two men came out shooting in the direction of the group. Alexander and the others ran.

The killers then got back into their vehicle and drove off. After the gunmen left residents found Alexander in a drain.

On January 29, Nkosi Lewis, 28, was found along Second Caledonia, Morvant. Police said Lewis, a member of the Seven Gang, was found at the side of the road with bullet wounds at about 10.25 am. He was originally from Pasea Street, Tunapuna.

There have been other shootings in the Morvant district resulting in critical but non-fatal injuries, including a woman and a pensioner.

Police said the increased gun violence is an ongoing gang feud.

The murder toll is now 94, ten more than the comparative period last year and twice as much than recorded in 2021.

NewsAmericasNow.com