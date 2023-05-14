Two market vendors killed hours apart in Highgate and Linstead Loop Jamaica

Two vendors were shot and killed in separate incidents at two markets located in Highgate, St Mary and Linstead, St Catherine on Saturday.

The deceased are 39-year-old Shelton Watson, alias ‘Nan’, of Dean Pen, St Mary, and a woman only identified as ‘Marcia’.

Watson succumbed to his injuries at hospital after he and another man were shot during shopping hours at the Highgate Market.

Reports are that shortly after 3pm on Saturday, Watson was among persons gambling at the back of the market, when an armed man approached and opened gunfire at him.

Shoppers and vendors were sent scampering for cover as the bullets rang out in the area.

When the shooting subsided, Watson and another man were seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital, where Watson died while undergoing treatment, and the other man who was shot in the leg, was treated.

The police are searching for the gunman who fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Marcia from Linstead Market.

A couple hours later, a female vendor known as ‘Marcia’ was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) at her stall at the Linstead Market.

The details of the incident are sketchy, but the woman’s body was found lying face down on the ground.

The police are continuing their probe into the development.