Two mechanics shot, one fatally, in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

Two mechanics were shot, one fatally, by gunmen along Lincoln Avenue in Kingston on Saturday.

The deceased is 47-year-old Albert Hibbert of a Morgan’s Lane address in Kingston.

Reports are that sometime after 1am on Saturday, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community.

The residents went to investigate and found the two men suffering from bullet wounds.

The police were subsequently alerted.

The men were rushed to hospital, where Hibbert died and the other man was admitted for treatment.

The police are probing the development.