Two mechanics shot, one fatally, in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two mechanics shot, one fatally, in Kingston | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

Community Drivers: MLSS launches PATH engagement series in MoBay

Two mechanics shot, one fatally, in Kingston

WIMBLEDON 2022: No Russians, no rankings, but Serena’s back

Newsmaker… Week: Outrage, grief after mom, 4 kids killed in Clarendon

Eroy looks the right bet for Hubert Bartley Memorial

Hot Dawkins uses Duke to upstage rival Thomas’ Double Diva

A close-up look at forecasting crash fatalities nationally

WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency ‘at this stage’

Sunday Jun 26

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two mechanics were shot, one fatally, by gunmen along Lincoln Avenue in Kingston on Saturday.

The deceased is 47-year-old Albert Hibbert of a Morgan’s Lane address in Kingston.

Reports are that sometime after 1am on Saturday, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community.

The residents went to investigate and found the two men suffering from bullet wounds.

The police were subsequently alerted.

The men were rushed to hospital, where Hibbert died and the other man was admitted for treatment.

The police are probing the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

World News

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

Jamaica News

Community Drivers: MLSS launches PATH engagement series in MoBay

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

Sport

See also

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Sport

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks in the first semi-final

Jamaica News

Man robbed, then shot in the face; brother identified as attacker

A 47-year-old man has been charged after he was identified as one of three gunmen who robbed his brother and then shot him in the face, the police are reporting.
The man identified as Aud

Sport

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of co

Sport

Charokee Young leads all qualifiers into 400 final at Jamaica trials

Jevaughn Powell, the fastest Jamaican this year, is the fastest qualifier going into the men’s final

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols