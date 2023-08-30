Two men charged in relation to Gregory Park firebombing incident Loop Jamaica

The police are reporting that two men have been charged following the destruction of 11 houses during a gun and arson attack on Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, August 12.

Nigel McClarty, 24, a mechanic of Christian Pen; and 21-year-old Odane Fowler, otherwise called ‘Pop Chow’, of Portmore Villa, both in St Catherine, have been charged with two counts of murder, 10 counts of arson, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and being part of a criminal organisation, all stemming from the attack.

The charges were announced by Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the police’s crime and security portfolio, at a press briefing held at the Greater Portmore Police Station in St Catherine on Wednesday.

During the incident, 28-year-old taxi operator Raneel Haughton, alias ‘Rum Punch’, of Walkers Avenue, was shot and killed by men who came to torch the houses.

Reports are that about 4am on August 12, Haughton and a friend were sitting on a car along Walkers Avenue when several explosions were heard.

The men ran in a bid to escape, but Haughton sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and right arm and collapsed.

Shortly after, a group of men armed with rifles and handguns made their way to 44 Walkers Avenue, where they threw gas oil on several houses in the area and then set the structures ablaze.

They also opened gunfire, which awoke the occupants of the households.

The victims in the dwellings were trying to escape when the gunmen opened fire at them, and they had to retreat inside the burning houses, resulting in an elderly woman sustaining burns all over her body.

The injured woman, 72-year-old Naomi Gocul, succumbed to her injuries at hospital on August 22.