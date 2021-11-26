Two men fatally shot by cops in St Mary car chase | Loop Jamaica

Two men were fatally shot in an alleged confrontation with the police on the Agualta Vale main road in St Mary Friday morning.

The Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident but did not yet have the real names of the deceased individuals up to Friday afternoon. Instead, they have been identified by their aliases ‘Jimmy Lee’ and ‘Reds’.

Police reports are that two men were travelling in a car on the Agualta Vale main road just outside Annotto Bay at about 2 am, when they were signalled by the police to stop.

The driver of the motor car reportedly failed to comply with the instructions and sped off. The police pursued the car and were allegedly greeted with gunshots.

The lawmen reportedly returned the fire and when the shooting subsided, two men were seen inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing this police fatal shooting in St Mary.