Two men freed of 2017 murder in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Two men who were accused of carrying out a deadly gun attack on Lincoln Crescent in Kingston in 2017, were freed of murder last week.

Nicholas Henry and Mario McKenzie were on trial for the murder of Odane Cargill in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

However, a statement that the witness gave to the police was challenged relative to the lack of identification evidence of the killers, leading to the two men being acquitted on Thursday.

During the trial, the prosecution led evidence that about 6:45 pm on January 17, 2017, Cargill was walking along Lincoln Crescent when he was shot by armed men.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

A purported witness to the alleged crime gave a statement to the police, triggering the arrest of Henry and McKenzie the following month.

During an identification parade in March 2017, the witness reportedly failed to point out the men.

However, the police charged the suspects following a question-and-answer session with them.

At the close of the prosecution’s case, the attorneys representing Henry and McKenzie made no-case submissions on their behalf, during which they argued that the witness’ statement was insufficient relative to the identification evidence.

The trial judge agreed with the submissions, and the men were freed.