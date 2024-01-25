Two men held as cops seize firearm during house raid in Portland Loop Jamaica

Two men held as cops seize firearm during house raid in Portland Loop Jamaica
A team of officers assigned to the Portland Police Division seized one firearm and ten rounds of ammunition during an operation in Rivers View district, Windsor in the parish on Tuesday, January 23— two men were taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

Reports are that about 11:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises, occupied by the two men, was searched. During the search, one 9mm Bereta pistol containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in their possession.

They were subsequently taken into custody; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

