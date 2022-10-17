Two men held as cops seize illegal gun during Portmore raid Loop Jamaica

Two men held as cops seize illegal gun during Portmore raid
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The accused was a friend of the child’s family

Lawmen assigned to the St. Catherine South Police Division arrested two men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Ruger pistol and nine rounds of ammunition in Bridgeport, St Catherine on Monday, October 17.

Reports from the Portmore police are that at about 4:05 am, lawmen were on operation at premises in the community when the firearm and ammunition were found. Both men who occupied the premises were taken into custody however; their identities are being withheldpending further investigations.

