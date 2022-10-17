Two men held as cops seize illegal gun during Portmore raid Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the St. Catherine South Police Division arrested two men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Ruger pistol and nine rounds of ammunition in Bridgeport, St Catherine on Monday, October 17.

Reports from the Portmore police are that at about 4:05 am, lawmen were on operation at premises in the community when the firearm and ammunition were found. Both men who occupied the premises were taken into custody however; their identities are being withheldpending further investigations.