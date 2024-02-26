Two men in custody after $26 million ganja/cocaine find in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Sleuths from the Narcotics Division have commenced investigations following the seizure of a large quantity of ganja and several parcels containing cocaine at Windy Way, Blue Mahoe, St Thomas on Saturday, February 24.

Reports are that law enforcers were conducting operations in the area when a shed was searched.

Ganja weighing 1,229 kilogrammes, valued at $12,290,000, and 31.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at US$94,200 (over Ja$14 million), were found inside the shed.

Two men were taken into custody.