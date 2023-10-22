Two men killed, three others left injured in Priory, St Ann gun attack Loop Jamaica

Two men killed, three others left injured in Priory, St Ann gun attack
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Five men were shot, two fatally, during a gun attack in Priory, St Ann on Saturday night.

The deceased are 38-year-old Nicholas Dobson of Priory, and 42-year-old factory worker Dwight Harrison of River Head in Moneague, both in St Ann.

The three injured males, including a teenager, remain hospitalised in serious conditions.

Police reports are that about 8:25 pm, several persons were near a popular eatery along the Priory main road when two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, approached the location.

The gunman opened fire, sending patrons scampering for cover.

When the shooting subsided, the five men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Harrison later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The other four injured men were rushed to the hospital, where Dobson died while undergoing treatment, and the others were admitted.

Investigators have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who fled the scene in a waiting motor vehicle.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.

