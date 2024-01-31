Two men on a motorcycle die in St Elizabeth crash Loop Jamaica

Two men died as a result of injuries they sustained during a two-vehicle crash along the Ridge Pen main road in St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

The deceased are 61-year-old farmer Winston Sinclair of Little Park, Treasure Beach and 50-year-old Vernon Forbes of Mountainside, both in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 9:35 pm, both men were travelling on a motorcycle along the roadway when the bike collided with a Toyota Axio motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction, with the driver reportedly failing to properly negotiate a corner.

Sinclair and Forbes were flung from the motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries on landing.

Both men, along with the driver of the car, were assisted to the hospital, where Sinclair and Forbes was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was treated for his injuries.

The St Elizabeth police are probing the development.