Two men reportedly held red-handed with stolen car Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division has arrested two men following an incident involving a stolen motorcar on Belgrade Avenue in Greenwood, St James on Tuesday, July 18.

Reports are that about 12:50 pm, a man discovered that his motorcar had been stolen from his home, and alerted the police.

With the use of a tracking device that was affixed to the stolen motorcar, the police team was led to an area in Greenwood in the parish, where the stolen car was seen.

On the arrival of the police, three men were seen with several car parts and car accessories that belonged to another vehicles that was seen in their possession.

On seeing the law enforcers, one of the men ran and escaped, while two were arrested and taken into custody. However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation by the police.