Two men reportedly held red-handed with stolen car Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

A team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division has arrested two men following an incident involving a stolen motorcar on Belgrade Avenue in Greenwood, St James on Tuesday, July 18.

Reports are that about 12:50 pm, a man discovered that his motorcar had been stolen from his home, and alerted the police.

With the use of a tracking device that was affixed to the stolen motorcar, the police team was led to an area in Greenwood in the parish, where the stolen car was seen.

On the arrival of the police, three men were seen with several car parts and car accessories that belonged to another vehicles that was seen in their possession.

On seeing the law enforcers, one of the men ran and escaped, while two were arrested and taken into custody. However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation by the police.

Jamaica's 2011 world champion Yohan Blake won the men's 100m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting of this season's World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, in Szekesfehervar

Shericka Jackson cruised to victory in the women's 200m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting in this season's World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, held in Szekesfehervar, Hung

St Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred made a significant impact in her professional debut by defeating Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting i

Jackson turned 29

The NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) CEO Patrick Hylton and his deputy Dennis Cohen are set to depart the financial institution after nearly two decades.
Hylton and Cohen have proceeded on vacation for

An 18-year-old girl has found herself on the wrong side of the law after reportedly stabbing her 16-year-old "spouse" in their community of Liberty Valley in Browns Town, St Ann, yesterday.
The tee

 

