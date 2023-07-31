Two men shot dead another injured in Mountain View Loop Jamaica

Two men shot dead another injured in Mountain View Loop Jamaica
Two men were shot and killed by armed assailants in Mountain View, St Andrew, while a third was left critically injured in a flare-up of violence in the volatile community.

Police reports are that at about 10 pm on Sunday, gunmen shot and injured three men at a residence at on Mountain View Avenue.

The victims were rushed to hospital where two from the group succumbed while a third has been hospitalised.

The Corporate Communications Unit, the police information arm, has since confirmed the shooting.

