Two men shot dead another injured in Mountain View Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot and killed by armed assailants in Mountain View, St Andrew, while a third was left critically injured in a flare-up of violence in the volatile community.

Police reports are that at about 10 pm on Sunday, gunmen shot and injured three men at a residence at on Mountain View Avenue.

The victims were rushed to hospital where two from the group succumbed while a third has been hospitalised.

The Corporate Communications Unit, the police information arm, has since confirmed the shooting.