Two men shot dead hours apart in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News

One of the victims, a 65-y-o taxi driver, was gunned down by men trying to steal his vehicle

Loop News

40 minutes ago

Crime scene in St Andrew North Police Division

Two men were shot and killed by gunmen in separate attacks in sections of St Andrew North Police Division on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 65-year-old taxi operator, Neil Newsome was attacked by armed thugs who attempted to steal his vehicle.

Reports are that the transport operator resisted and was shot dead. That incident took place at about 5:30 am, along Whitehall Avenue outside the Victoria Court apartments, police said.

“The thugs wanted the Probox but Newsome resisted and was shot for his troubles,” a police source told Loop News.

Then just over an hour later, at around 7 am, gunmen attacked and killed another man, Barry Foster in Cassava Piece, an adjoining community to White Hall Avenue.

Police said that their preliminary investigations suggest that the shootings are unrelated.

