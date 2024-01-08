Two men shot dead in Harbour View community Loop Jamaica

The Major Investigation Division (MID) is investigating a double murder in the Texaco community in Harbour View, Kingston 17 on Sunday.

The victims, 32-year-old labourer Anthony Blake, otherwise called ‘Nick’, and 19-year-old Kevaun Fowler, otherwise called ‘Timmy’, are both from the Texaco community.

Reports from the police are that about 12:30pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. Upon their arrival, the body of Blake was seen lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body and head.

The area was searched, and Fowler was found lying at a section of the road with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head.

Both men were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing, the police said.