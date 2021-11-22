Two men shot dead on Red Hills Road in St Andrew | Loop Jamaica

Two men shot dead on Red Hills Road in St Andrew | Loop Jamaica
Two men are dead after a gun attack on Monday at a service station at the intersection of Molynes and Red Hills roads in St Andrew.

Gunmen reportedly peppered a car parked at the service station with leaving two men badly injured and pronounced dead later in the day.

Police sources believe that the attack stemmed from a bloody turf war between competing factions from the Ackee Walk and Common communities in the area.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the shooting but had no details on the identities of the men killed.

