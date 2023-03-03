Two MFG partners ranked highly by int’l legal research firm Loop Jamaica

With the announcement of the 2023 Chambers and Partners (Chambers) ranking, Myers Fletcher & Gordon has again been ranked as a band one firm. Chambers is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. MFG has not only maintained its international band one ranking but has also had individual partners recognised and elevated in rank. In 2023 Hilary Reid ascends to band one among the individual rankings. Reid has been ranked for the last eight years for general business law. She now joins the firm’s long-standing band one member, Sandra Minott-Phillips, KC. Reid’s practice areas include mergers and acquisitions, corporate and project financing, energy, insolvency and receiverships, structured finance and trust law. “Hilary is respected for her work in finance with notable strengths in capital markets, insolvency and securities,” Chambers said. Sandra Minott-Phillips, KC, has held a Chambers ranking for the last 15 years in the category of General Business Law: Dispute Resolution.

Chambers noted: “Sandra is sought after for her representation on a range of contentious mandates…” Also moving up the ranks is Gina Phillipps Black, head of MFG’s commercial department. Phillipps Black practice areas include mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, data protection, banking and tax. In this year’s ranking, Phillipps Black who has been ranked for the past six years, appears in band two for general business law, joining the firm’s senior partner, Peter Goldson. Goldson has been ranked with Chambers for 22 years and has a focus in pensions and intellectual property, particularly trade marks. Also, among MFG’s ranked attorneys is Noel Levy, who has been ranked for that past 23 years and currently holds the rank of “senior statesperson”.

Levy has been a consultant with the firm since 2009, having previously been a partner for 35 years. He has considerable experience in commercial matters and is most worthy of being described as a senior statesperson. The process for earning a Chambers ranking is meticulous and covers every aspect of legal services. The Chambers organisation goes through months of compiling information, including interviewing clients, competitors and notes on transactions. The rankings are assessed on criteria that include technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities that the client considers relevant. MFG attorneys have appeared in the Chambers rankings for more than 23 years. “MFG prides itself on having a pragmatic approach and being solution oriented and customer service driven.'” Chambers said. Such a long-standing accolade is a testament to the firm’s history of providing its clients with excellent legal service.