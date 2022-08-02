Two more cops charged with murder Loop Jamaica

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were on Tuesday placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, to answer to a murder charge and other related offences.

“These charges were a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), with support from the JCF, and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP),” a release from INDECOM stated.

The men, Corporal Miguel Ebanks and Constable Purcell Carter, were each charged with the following offences: murder, shooting with intent, making use of a firearm to commit a felony

Corporal Ebanks was further charged with two counts of committing an act of corruption, contrary to section 14(1)(a) of the Corruption (Prevention) Act.

Corporal Ebanks and Constable Carter were charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Phillip Wallace at East Kirkland Heights, St. Andrew on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Corporal Ebanks and Constable Carter will remain in police custody until the next mentioned date. The officers will return to court on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Another policeman, constable Noel Maitland was also charged with murder in a separate case.

Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-lee Donaldson, was charged with her murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the announcement at a press briefing.

Maitland was charged with murder on Tuesday after being arrested last week Wednesday in relation to Donaldson’s disappearance on July 13.

Maitland was arrested following a case review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and other stakeholders.