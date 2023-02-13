Two more killings take murder toll to 81 in 44 days

Black Immigrant Daily News

TWO more men were killed in separate incidents between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, taking the murder toll to 81 in 44 days.

The killings of the two pushed the murder toll to 81 for the year, 11 more than in the same period last year and more than double 2021’s figure of 34 for the same period.

In the more recent of the two, Keith Sylvester was found stabbed to death at a stock house at De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook, at about 7 am. Police believe after he was killed, his killer took his vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Central Trinidad.

On Sunday afternoon, 41-year-old Duane Alexander was chased by three men who cornered and killed him in Morvant.

Sabrina Thomas, 44, was shot dead in Point Fortin on Monday morning.

Police reported that at about 3.55 pm on Sunday, Alexander of Arneaud Avenue, Morvant, was liming on the corner of Arneaud Avenue and Ramier Street when a car pulled up and three gunmen got out. On seeing the men, Alexander ran off, but was chased to the back of the shop and killed. The men then returned to the car and escaped.

Police are also investigating an unrelated non-fatal shooting in Toco.

They said at about 9.30 pm they received a report of a shooting at Power Street, Toco. A 25-year-old man said he was at home when a man he knows shot at him through his bedroom window. After shooting him, the man ran off.

