Two more monkeypox cases confirmed in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Two more monkeypox cases confirmed in Jamaica

Total cases now 9

A doctor shows a sore on a patient’s hand caused by monkeypox at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Two additional cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jamaica, in the parishes of St James and St Elizabeth.

The latest confirmations bring the island’s total in the last 24 hours to nine, theMinistry of Health and Wellness said in a release on Tuesday.

The two new cases have been classified as locally transmitted in a female and a male, both of whom are isolated at home in stable condition.

“These locally acquired cases mean that the patients had no recent travel history and have no confirmed link to the previously announced cases. The respective parish health departments have commenced contact tracing associated the cases,” the ministry said.

The spread of monkeypox may occur when a person comes into close contact with an infected individual. Person-to-person spread may occur through:

direct contact with monkeypox skin lesions or scabs, including: sexual contact close personal contact contact with contaminated personal items such as clothing, bed linen or towels used by an infected person; andrespiratory droplets by way of coughing or sneezing of an individual with a Monkeypox rash.

Symptoms of monkeypox are usually mild to moderate and include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, and/or rash on the skin. Members of the public who experience these warning signs must immediately isolate and call ahead to their health centre or doctor before visiting.

