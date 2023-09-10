Two more murder charges for ‘confessed’ Montego Bay serial killer Loop Jamaica

A Montego Bay, St James resident who the police said admitted to being responsible for several murders in the parish’s capital earlier this year, was on Saturday, September 9 slapped with two more murder charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Ronaldo Ricketts of West Gate Hills in Montego Bay, who was on Thursday, September 7 charged with the murders of two homeless men, now faces additional charges for the killings of an unidentified female and a third male.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was found with stab wounds on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay at about 12:15 am on Friday, July 28. Her body is of dark complexion, slim build, about 158 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall, and has black and grey hair.

The woman appeared to be in her 60s.

Her body was clad in a white blouse and multi-coloured skirt.

On Wednesday, August 9, 20-year-old Leonardo Lewis, otherwise called ‘Raheem’ or ‘Ackeem’, of Breadfruit Road, Catherine Hall in Montego Bay, allegedly became a victim of Ricketts, and was found by residents with stab wounds at about 10:55 pm on Church Lane in the Second City.

The police were summoned and Lewis was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police, in a release, said more information will be provided as the investigation progresses into the series of heinous crimes.