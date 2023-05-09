Two more UK-bound British men held with cocaine at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

The Area One Narcotics Division seized 22 kilograms of cocaine in two separate incidents at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Saturday.

Two men, who the police said are British nationals, were arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizures.

Reports from the police are that between 1 pm and 4 pm, the two men checked in at the airport to board departing flights to Birmingham, England.

During a routine search, 11 kilograms of cocaine were found in each of their luggage. The drugs attract a street value of over J$500,000, the police said.

The police said they were taken into custody pending further investigations. They did not disclose their identities.