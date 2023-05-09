Two more UK-bound British men held with cocaine at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two more UK-bound British men held with cocaine at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

KPREIT marks 15th anniversary with house donation to Callaloo Mews mom

Goldman Sachs settles gender discrimination suit for $215 million

Woman slapped with multiple charges after interfering in cops search

5 helpful family travel hacks

Cops intensify search for parents who left baby on side of fence

Two more UK-bound British men held with cocaine at MoBay airport

NHF to screen 20,000 people for World Hypertension Day

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ‘almost cried’ after winning prestigious award

VIDEO: Sleuths making headway with probe into cop’s murder on Sunday

Double murder in Mount Salem, Montego Bay

Tuesday May 09

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Area One Narcotics Division seized 22 kilograms of cocaine in two separate incidents at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Saturday.

Two men, who the police said are British nationals, were arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizures.

Reports from the police are that between 1 pm and 4 pm, the two men checked in at the airport to board departing flights to Birmingham, England.

During a routine search, 11 kilograms of cocaine were found in each of their luggage. The drugs attract a street value of over J$500,000, the police said.

The police said they were taken into custody pending further investigations. They did not disclose their identities.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Our Endz

KPREIT marks 15th anniversary with house donation to Callaloo Mews mom

Business

Goldman Sachs settles gender discrimination suit for $215 million

Jamaica News

Woman slapped with multiple charges after interfering in cops search

More From

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

‘To finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career’

Lifestyle

Social media influencers welcome ‘Royal’ baby

See also

New dad Dan Dan says her birth is most emotional moment of his life

Jamaica News

Policeman shot dead in St Andrew

The Police High Command has condemned the killing of a district constable along Berwick Road in the St Andrew South Police Division on Sunday, May 7.
30-year-old District Constable Ricardo Jarrett

Jamaica News

Gun-toting man seen in viral videos wanted by Clarendon police

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have listed Menelek Youngsam as wanted, after previously naming him as a person of interest.
The man, seen with a gun in a

Jamaica News

Former banker freed of sex charges after complainant admits she lied

A former banker is considering the option of filing a lawsuit against the state after he was freed on Thursday of sexual offence charges following a stunning admission by the complainant in court that

Sport

Alana Reid proves too hot for Adaejah Hodge in Maryland

Jamaica’s national junior record holder, Alana Reid of Hydel High, won the Girls’ 100m final at the 2023 Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland on Saturday in a meet-record time of 11.01 s

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols