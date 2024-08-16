Two motorcyclists perish in crashes between Wednesday and Thursday

Two motorcyclists perish in crashes between Wednesday and Thursday
Two motorcyclists lost their lives in separate crashes between Wednesday and Thursday in the parishes of Clarendon and Trelawny.

The first accident occurred about 9:30am on Wednesday along the Hammersmith main road in Trelawny, a 2024 Missile motorcycle with no registration plate affixed was being driven by 17-year-old Dwight Smart when it collided with a black 2012 Nissan Sunny motorcar.

 The motorcycle was reportedly travelling along the Hammersmith main road in a northerly direction towards Granville, when while negotiating a left hand corner, the motorcyclist collided with the motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction towards Bounty Hall.

Smart sustained injuries that proved fatal.

The Trelawny police are investigating the incident.

The police also reported that about 3:15 pm on Thursday, a red Champion CG 150 motorcycle with no registration plate affixed, collided with a white Nissan AD wagon along the Palmer’s Cross main road in Clarendon.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Clarendon police are investigating that incident.

