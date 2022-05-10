Two new COVID deaths; 107 cases, 20.8% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 107 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March to June 2021, were also recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,982.

Two St Catherine women, aged 43 and 80, are among the latest COVID-19 fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 89 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 84,603.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 131,434.

Notably, the island recorded a 20.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 56 are females and 51 are males, with ages ranging from three to 88 years.

The case count was made up of St James (36), Westmoreland (25), Kingston and St Andrew (18), Trelawny (10), Clarendon (five), St Ann (five), St Catherine (four), Hanover (three), and St Thomas (one).

There are nine moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,465 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 57 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.