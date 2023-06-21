Two of 4 persons of interest in schoolboy’s stabbing sent home Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two of 4 persons of interest in schoolboy’s stabbing sent home Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Alana Reid signs multi-year deal with Nike

Magnum Top Performa kicks off with 16 outstanding contestants

St Catherine man charged in Beryllium attack at St Thomas gas station

‘Give me the evidence!’ Hill calls for proof politicians are corrupt

ITC, Project Star and Dragon partner to suit men for jobs

43-year-old Venus Williams gets wild card to play singles at Wimbledon

Portland brothers on murder rap after dispute over money

Canadian travel advisors vote J’ca as favourite honeymoon destination

Two of 4 persons of interest in schoolboy’s stabbing sent home

Ja on track to be 1st country with Destination Assurance Framework

Wednesday Jun 21

32?C
Jamaica News

Others awaiting ID parade

Loop News

6 hrs ago

Update on schoolboy stabbing

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

No charges have yet been laid in connection with last week’s stabbing of a schoolboy in Portmore, St Catherine.

In fact, two of the four persons of interest identified by the police and who turned themselves in, have been released.

The police have confirmed that the other two, said to be brothers, are awaiting an identification parade.

The incident, which was captured on video that has been making the rounds on social media, resulted in the four being named as persons of interest and the schoolboy being hospitalised.

Related Article

The schoolboy has since been released from hospital.

On the heels of the incident, a relative of the schoolboy told Loop News that he will not be returning to the St Catherine school.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Tufton wants financial support for NCD response in SIDS

Sport

Alana Reid signs multi-year deal with Nike

Entertainment

Magnum Top Performa kicks off with 16 outstanding contestants

More From

Business

Experienced guard Gregory Marshall launches own security firm

Fledgling company ION Security Services Limited is hoping to establish its presence in central and western Jamaica in a matter of months by providing cost-effective security solutions to clients and a

Jamaica News

Jamaican athlete dies in car crash in the US

See also

A Jamaica-born athlete died as a result of injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle collision in Somerset County, New Jersey, United States on Monday.
Mario Heslop, 23, migrated to the US as a yout

Jamaica News

BOJ unable to retrieve controversial banknote in TikTok video

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has announced its failure to retrieve a thousand-dollar note that recently significant gained attention on social media due to its seemingly missing security features.

Jamaica News

Danielle’s mom weeps after seeing her child’s body at autopsy

The mother of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, Sudine Mason, wept Monday after viewing her daughter’s body at the Tranquility Funeral Home in Kingston.
An autopsy was performed on the child’s body on

Sport

Jeremy Miller triumphs at Innovative Invitational Tennis Classic

Jeremy Miller emerged victorious in the men’s open championship final at the inaugural Innovative Invitational Amateur Tennis Classic at the Liguanea Club on Saturday.
Miller secured a hard-fought

Jamaica News

BOJ investigates amid banknote claims by woman on TikTok

Social media users raise concerns

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols