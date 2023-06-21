Two of 4 persons of interest in schoolboy’s stabbing sent home Loop Jamaica

No charges have yet been laid in connection with last week’s stabbing of a schoolboy in Portmore, St Catherine.

In fact, two of the four persons of interest identified by the police and who turned themselves in, have been released.

The police have confirmed that the other two, said to be brothers, are awaiting an identification parade.

The incident, which was captured on video that has been making the rounds on social media, resulted in the four being named as persons of interest and the schoolboy being hospitalised.

Related Article

The schoolboy has since been released from hospital.

On the heels of the incident, a relative of the schoolboy told Loop News that he will not be returning to the St Catherine school.