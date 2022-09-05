Two of three cops granted bail on charges of murdering tiler Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two of three cops granted bail on charges of murdering tiler Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Two of three cops granted bail on charges of murdering tiler

20.3% COVID-positivity rate; 127 new cases, one death

CAPTURED: Man who threatened to kidnap girls, women in custody

Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday

Man booked for rape after ‘going ahead without paying up’

Massy Distribution, CPFSA host career readiness workshop for 35 youth

Two charged with murder of Jamaica-born TSA worker in NY

Brian Frazer appointed deputy CEO at VMIL

Lit candle suspected cause of fire that killed three children

Gov’t identifies land to build new, modern prison – Holness

Monday Sep 05

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

51 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two police officers have been granted bail by the High Court after they were initially denied bail by the parish court on murder charges stemming from the killing of a tiler whose death allegedly resulted from his refusal to pay a bribe.

Corporal Kemar Dennis and Constable Purcell Carter appeared in the Supreme Court last week, and were each granted bail in the sum of $1.5 million.

Some strict conditions are attached to their bail.

The men are also charged with shooting with intent and other offences in relation to the fatal shooting of Phillip Wallace at East Kirkland Heights in St Andrew on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

A third constable who was implicated in the murder, Corporal Miguel Ebanks, is still awaiting his appeal to the High Court be heard on the matter of bail being denied by the parish court.

Ebanks was further charged with two counts of committing an act of corruption, contrary to section 14(1)(a) of the Corruption (Prevention) Act.

All three policemen are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for the mentioning of their substantial cases.

It was reported that Wallace was shot dead while outside a bar in his community of Green Glide Close in Red Hills, St Andrew on July 16.

A woman escaped serious injury during the gun attack.

It is alleged that the policemen requested $100,000 from Wallace to drop a case against him.

A report was made to the Constant Spring Police Station and a corruption probe was reportedly launched into the lawmen.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Two of three cops granted bail on charges of murdering tiler

Entertainment

Spice celebrates freedom on new Emancipated album

Coronavirus

20.3% COVID-positivity rate; 127 new cases, one death

More From

Entertainment

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Mighty Sparrow, the undisputed Calypso King of the World, was baptised on Saturday at Far Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, USA.
With his baptism as a Seventh-Day Adventist, it is uncertain if th

See also

Jamaica News

Man threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video

Cops ask for help to locate him

Lifestyle

With J’can KFC chicken, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, bury the hatchet

‘Jamaican KFC’ was the proverbial white flag for a truce between two Atlanta housewives

Sport

Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson pulled off an upset victory in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the T

Jamaica News

Gov’t identifies land to build new, modern prison – Holness

In recognising the need to upgrade Jamaican prisons, the Government has reiterated that it has identified land to build a proper prison facility locally.
The statement was made by Prime Minister A

Jamaica News

Cops name entertainer ‘Silk Boss’ as person of interest

The St Catherine South Police have named entertainer Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid as a person of interest.
In a release late Sunday, the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said Reid is bein

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols