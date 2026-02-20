Two police constables and civilian slapped with several charges relating to firearms seizure and murder investigation





Two police constables and a civilian have been slapped with multiple charges following investigations into a recent firearms seizure in St. Catherine and a murder in St. Mary.

Charged are constables 21-year-old Qwaine Blake and 25-year-old Daz Haynes, both assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), along with 19-year-old Tyrone Dacosta, of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.

The charges were laid based on the ruling of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after detectives submitted a comprehensive case file arising from operations conducted between February 9 and 10.

This particular case prompted the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to chastise the police force for failing to notify the Commission, which is a breach of legal requirements.

In a statement today, the Constabulary’s Communications Network said two serving members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and a 19-year-old man were charged following what began as a firearms investigation and later evolved into a murder probe spanning 2 police divisions.

Reports are that on February 9, during an operation along Port Henderson Road in Portmore, St. Catherine, officers intercepted a motor vehicle.

A search reportedly led to the seizure of a Taurus 9 millimetre pistol, ammunition and a sum of cash.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered an M-16 rifle and additional ammunition.

Police said what initially began as a firearms and prohibited weapons investigation took a significant turn as ballistic and other investigative leads emerged.

During the course of the probe, investigators determined that the firearms and individuals were linked to a recent murder investigation in St. Mary.

That matter relates to the killing of 59-year-old businessman Garfield Singh at his home in Boscobel, St. Mary, on February 9.

Police further stated that, having followed the natural trajectory of the investigation, evidence was compiled and submitted to the DPP.

Yesterday, the DPP ruled that multiple charges be laid against the three men.

Constable Blake has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, stockpiling ammunition, dealing in firearms and ammunition and possession of criminal property.

He also faces several breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

While Constable Haynes has been charged with misprision of a felony.

Additional charges are being considered.

Meanwhile, Dacosta has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and dealing in firearms and ammunition.

The matter has been reported to INDECOM and the JCF’s Inspectorate of Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

The JCF said at no point did it intend to isolate the Commission from the investigation.

It said senior representatives of INDECOM were formally briefed during a meeting yesterday by the JCF on the nature, scope and progression of the investigation.

All relevant files and investigative materials were made available to the oversight body.

The JCF said it remains committed to ensuring that allegations involving its members are investigated thoroughly, professionally and without fear or favour.