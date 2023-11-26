Two potential new tourists’ attractions for Falmouth soon Loop Jamaica

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attractions for the growing arrivals at the town’s cruise shipping port.

The statue, which is expected to be unveiled soon, will be mounted on a platform at the new fountain in the historic town centre.

The sculpture of the parish’s famous son will be a replica of the one that is mounted on Statue Road in Independence Park, St Andrew.

Bolt, the world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist, was immortalised in bronze with the unveiling of an eight-foot statue at Jamaica’s National Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2017, depicting his trademark ‘To the World’ stance.

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and Falmouth Mayor, Colin Gager, has high hopes that the statue and fountain have the potential to materialialise into a main drawing card for cruise passengers and other tourists into Water Square.

“The Usain Bolt statue in Water Square, Falmouth could be an attraction because it would be a site where, indeed, people would want to come and see that statue of an athlete who is world renown,” said Gager late last week.

He also suggested that the new state-of-the-art fountain could become a site where tourists go to throw coin and make wishes.

“With the new design of the fountain, it can also be a place where tourists can also throw their pennies (coins) and make wishes. So, it has a lot of potential for one of those attraction sites. It is something that can happen,” Gager told Loop News.

In July, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett expressed that a lot of focus has to be placed on Falmouth as a major cruise shipping port, which is going to require, among other things, the development of more attractions to satisfy disembarking passengers.

The Falmouth port accounted for 255,000 of the 640,000 cruise passengers who arrived in Jamaica for the first five months of this year. Some 50 per cent of the approximately 88 per cent of passengers who disembarked from the vessels, go on pre-booked tours.

At the time, Bartlett, who had recently met with cruise line executives in Miami, committed that steps would be taken to address the lack of enough attractions relative to the Falmouth port, along with other concerns that were raised with him by international cruise shipping stakeholders.

“A lot of focus has to be on Falmouth, as Falmouth has to become a major port, not just a port of call, but a major port of reference.

“But it’s going to require a bit of improvement of excursion experiences… what the visitors do when they come off the ships. We have to provide more of exciting experiences and more attractions for passengers. So, we have been talking about that, Bartlett underlined then.

Speaking with Loop News on Friday, Bartlett expressed optimism that the soon to be opened artisan village beside the port could be a new attraction in the town.

The village is to provide a location for artisans and entrepreneurs to produce and sell authentic Jamaican products.

Visitors there will have an opportunity to leave a design with an artisan and pay for the item, then collect the finished product later.

“That’s going to be one, hopefully a good one,” stated Bartlett.

“It is going to be where people create things, and there will be entertainment, food and so on. It will be a great trading centre where tourists will come and buy Jamaican products. It will be opened every day, but you imagine the big sale days will be when the ships come,” he added.

Currently, there are limited numbers of attractions around Falmouth, such as Jamaica Swamp Safari, Martha Brae Rafting, Luminous Lagoons at Glistening Waters, Chuka Adventure Tours, and the historic Georgian-styled Anglican and William Knibb Baptist churches in the Trelawny capital.

A number of cruise passengers who arrive, not only at Falmouth, but in Montego Bay, have to go on excursions outside of Trelawny and St James, respectively, in search of diverse attractions.

Even before the Falmouth port was officially opened in March 2011, there were rumblings about the need for locals to invest in establishing attractions in the Trelawny capital.

The renown Georgian architecture was reportedly also pitched as one of the features to satisfy tourists who walk the town, as it was argued that not all tourists want to travel outside of the town to seek attractions.

Also among the swirling proposals back then to provide visitor satisfaction was the promotion of community tourism, which would include, among other activities, gastronomy offerings from homes in the Georgian-styled town.