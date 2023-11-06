Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James Loop Jamaica

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James
Downtown Kingston’s rapid revitalisation hinges on inclusive vision
Bank of Jamaica clarifies TT dollar exchange suspension
Double murder on Princess Street in downtown Kingston
Man found dead, pinned under rubble
Tufton orders audit of Enhanced Health Delivery Product
American couple arrested on gun charge in Hanover
Traffic offenders to pay fees before retrieving suspended licences
Throp-X Jamaica Investment Conference returns to Negril
Motorist blames lack of lighting, signage for accident
Chelsea beat nine-man Spurs 4-1 in EPL
Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music
Ads, revival and reggae songs top the list
Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games
National 800-metre record holder Navasky Anderson clinched the bronze medal in the event on the final day of athletics competition at the 19th Pan American Games at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prá
Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games
Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic
Jamaican deportee re-enters US via Mexico, gets prison time
A 32-year-old Jamaican was given a 21-month prison sentence in the United States after he was convicted of illegally reentering the North American country, US Attorney Timothy M O’Shea announced recen
Former NCB Deputy CEO to lead UWI Mona’s transformation
Former deputy CEO of NCB Financial Group Dennis Cohen is chairing a project at the University of the West Indies (UWI) dubbed Operation Restructuring Transformation and Growth (RTG), a key initiative
A motorist is counting his blessings on Monday, even while blaming the lack of adequate lighting and signage on the St Thomas leg of the Southern Coastal Highway for his motor vehicle accident at a se