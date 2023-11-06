Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James

Downtown Kingston’s rapid revitalisation hinges on inclusive vision

Bank of Jamaica clarifies TT dollar exchange suspension

Double murder on Princess Street in downtown Kingston

Man found dead, pinned under rubble

Tufton orders audit of Enhanced Health Delivery Product

American couple arrested on gun charge in Hanover

Traffic offenders to pay fees before retrieving suspended licences

Throp-X Jamaica Investment Conference returns to Negril

Motorist blames lack of lighting, signage for accident

Monday Nov 06

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

18 minutes ago

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James

Sport

Chelsea beat nine-man Spurs 4-1 in EPL

Jamaica News

Downtown Kingston’s rapid revitalisation hinges on inclusive vision

More From

Jamaica News

Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music

Ads, revival and reggae songs top the list

Sport

Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games

National 800-metre record holder Navasky Anderson clinched the bronze medal in the event on the final day of athletics competition at the 19th Pan American Games at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prá

Sport

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

See also

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

Jamaica News

Jamaican deportee re-enters US via Mexico, gets prison time

A 32-year-old Jamaican was given a 21-month prison sentence in the United States after he was convicted of illegally reentering the North American country, US Attorney Timothy M O’Shea announced recen

Business

Former NCB Deputy CEO to lead UWI Mona’s transformation

Former deputy CEO of NCB Financial Group Dennis Cohen is chairing a project at the University of the West Indies (UWI) dubbed Operation Restructuring Transformation and Growth (RTG), a key initiative

Jamaica News

Motorist blames lack of lighting, signage for accident

A motorist is counting his blessings on Monday, even while blaming the lack of adequate lighting and signage on the St Thomas leg of the Southern Coastal Highway for his motor vehicle accident at a se

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols