Two rifles and tactical bullet proof vest seized in Westmoreland raid

Two rifles and tactical bullet proof vest seized in Westmoreland raid
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Two rifles and a quantity of ammunition have been seized by police during an intelligence-led operation in Kings Valley district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland on Monday, July 8.

Reports are that about 3:30 pm, a team involved in a coordinated effort by the Westmoreland Divisional Intelligence Unit (DIU) and other local police teams went to the area and searched an abandoned wooden structure located in a heavily vegetated area.

During the search, police discovered two rifles, one of which was identified as a Colt AR-15 rifle. The weapons were found along with two M16 magazines containing forty-nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition.

Further searches of the surrounding hilly terrain led officers to a hut where two level 3 tactical vests were seized.

According to wepon experts a Level III hard armor protects against 7.62mmx51mm NATO full metal jacketed rifle rounds, as well as the 5.56x45mm NATO round.

No arrests were made during the operation. Investigations are ongoing.

The Westmoreland police continue to appeal to the public for any information that can assist in their efforts to combat illegal firearms and improve community safety.

