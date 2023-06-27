Two shot, one fatally, after gunman strikes at Lyndhurst Road shop Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot at a shop on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the men, said to be a mechanic and identified as Ackeem Duhaney, has since died.

Reports from the police are that the men were at a shop in the area when a gunman entered the establishment and opened gunfire. At the end of it, the two men were wounded.

Preliminary reports from a usually reliable source with knowledge of the investigation are that the shooting may be linked to a double murder that occurred in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew on Sunday.

The St Andrew Central police are investigating.