Two shot, one fatally, after gunmen open fire at group in Negril Loop Jamaica

The Negril police are probing the death of a man who was gunned down when men opened fire at a group of residents in Westmoreland on Sunday night.

Another member of the group also sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel Gunter, also called Bill, of Whitehall in Negril.

Reports from the police are that about 9:40pm, Gunter was standing among a group of people at a section of the road in his community when he was pounced upon by a group of gunmen who alighted from a Nissan Tida motor car.

The gunmen opened fire hitting Gunter and another man.

They were both rushed to hospital where Gunter was pronounced dead and the other man admitted for treatment.

No motive has so far been established for the attack.