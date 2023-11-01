Two shot, one fatally, in St Elizabeth bar Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman at a bar in Oxford, St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

The deceased is 36-year-old construction worker Dwayne Newman of Spring Park in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:20 pm, the two men were inside the bar when an armed man entered and opened gunfire at them. He then fled the scene.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Newman and the other man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital, where Newman was pronounced dead and other man was hospitalised in stable condition.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.