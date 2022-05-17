Two shot, one fatally on Hagley Park Road | Loop Jamaica

Police officers are now at a crime scene on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew, where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon, one of whom has died.

A section of the usually busy thoroughfare is now blocked as a result, and motorists are being diverted.

The shooting, Loop News has learnt, occurred after 1pm. The two gunshot victims were on a motorcycle in the vicinity of a motor vehicle parts store when gunmen in a motor car opened fire hitting them.

The two were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead. The condition of the injured individual is not known at this time.