Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers are dead and two others are injured following a motor vehicle crash on Old Hope Road, St Andrew on Friday.

Reports are that at about 3:00 am, the off-duty soldiers were traveling in the Toyota Yaris motorcar along the busy thoroughfare when the driver lost control and the motorcar ran into the wall of a business establishment.

The occupants of the vehicle were rushed to hospital where two succumbed to injuries and two others admitted