Two students dead from 2-vehicle crash in Portland Loop Jamaica

Two students died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the Blueberry Hill main road in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased are still not established, but they are believed to be students of Titchfield High School in the parish.

Preliminary reports are that about 4pm, a Toyota motorcar that appeared to be a taxi was being driven along the roadway when it collided into a parked motor truck.

As a result, several persons travelling in the motorcar, including the students, were injured.

The total number of injured persons is presently unknown.

The injured persons were rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital in the neighbouring parish of St Mary, where two of them – the students – reportedly succumbed to their injuries.

The other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, are admitted in the hospital.