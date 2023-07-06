Two suspected goat thieves killed in St James Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing the murder of two men who are believed to have been shot up after they went on a goat-stealing venture which went awry in the parish on Wednesday night.

The men were caught stealing goats in Corner Lane, Adelphi, St James.

The police have disclosed that a goat was found in a Toyota Voxy motorcar in which the men arrived in the area.

In response to the development, the police are warning residents not to take justice into their hands.

“We do not condone any form of jungle justice. We are appealing to residents to desist from taking the law into their own hands, and allow the police to do their job,” a senior police officer implored.

It was the second time this week that suspected goat thieves were caught and killed locally.

Two men were reportedly caught in the act and killed by irate residents in St Ann earlier this week.