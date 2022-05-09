Two teen girls go missing on same day in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew | Loop Jamaica

The police have activated Ananda Alerts for two teenagers from different communities in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, both of whom have been missing since Saturday, May 7.

Missing are Talitha Montgomery, 16, a student of Mount Olive District, and Shaniel Michell of S-Corner, who is also 16 years old.

Talitha is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall, while Shaniel is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern police are that Talitha was last seen at home about 5pm wearing a blue blouse, black jeans and a pair of black slippers. Shaneil was last seen in her community wearing a black sweater, black leggings and a pair of pink Crocs, the police have said.

Both teenagers have not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Talitha Montgomery and Shaneil Michell is asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.