Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Businessman shot dead in St Thomas

Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls

Sp Town ‘security’, ‘Indian’, among 2 booked for $2m St Mary theft

JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja

What you missed at the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival

PNP expels four members after Nomination Day

Gov’t mulled holding general, local gov’t elections same time in 2020

Over $2m forfeited from farmer with illegal gun

Friday Feb 09

19°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaicans will get a chance to hear from some of their prospective local government representatives in the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in two televised debates ahead of the Local Government Election on February 26.

The political debates are scheduled for February 15 and 17, and are to be hosted by the Jamaica Debates Commission (JDC) at the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC) in St Andrew.

The debates are to run for 90 minutes each, beginning at 9pm.

Vice-Chairman of the JDC, Brian Schmidt, made the announcement on Friday during a press conference at the Terra Nova Hotel in St Andrew. He shared that the commission will spend $24 million to host the debates, including post-debate polling.

Schmidt said the first debate will focus on local government policy and how it impacts Jamaicans, in particular whether the current system is fit-for-purpose or it needs re-engineering.

“For example, is there a clear enough demarcation between the roles and responsibilities of municipal administrations and those of central government,” said Schmidt.

The second debate will look at local government and whether it works.

“The parameters are very, very interesting. We’re expecting discussions maybe on tourism, inclusive of housing, planning and development that goes with it. There’s urban development and town planning. There’s the environment, sewage, sanitation, garbage collection, enforcement of NEPA guidelines, public health. There’s disaster risk management. There’s the issue of access to and protection of our beaches. There’s agriculture and fisheries, protection of sanctuaries. There’s infrastructure of roads, streetlights, drainage, gullies and the development of economic drivers through the length and breadth of our country,” said Schmidt.

Journalists will pose questions at each of the debates, and the moderator will also be a journalist.

The debates will be followed by a poll which will look at the impact of the events and not which teams won or lost.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Businessman shot dead in St Thomas

Jamaica News

Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls

Jamaica News

Sp Town ‘security’, ‘Indian’, among 2 booked for $2m St Mary theft

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the Paris Games will be her fifth and final Olympics.
The 37-year-old sprinter, who won two gold medals at 100 metres and another in the 4×100 relay, tol

Jamaica News

See also

Businessman shot dead in St Thomas

A businessman was shot and killed by gunmen in York, St Thomas on Thursday.
The deceased is 42-year-old shop and bar operator Delvin Hayles, alias ‘Short Boss’, of Shanty Town, York in the parish.

Jamaica News

Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls

Jamaicans will get a chance to hear from some of their prospective local government representatives in the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in two

Sport

Jockey Abigail Able named Q8Oils brand ambassador in historic move

Jockey Abigail Able has signed a significant deal with  Bearings & Accessories’ product, Q8Oils, stepping into a role as a brand ambassador in a notable move toward gender equity within horse

Sport

Kobe immortalised with a 19-ft bronze statue outside the Lakers’ arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, honouring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena.
The 4,000-pound s

Jamaica News

Local polls: 37 independent candidates among 499 councillor hopefuls

PM, Opposition leader confident of victory on Feb 26

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols