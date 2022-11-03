Two-week gun amnesty starts November 5, says Chang Loop Jamaica

A two-week gun amnesty is set to take effect on Saturday, November 5 and will remain in force until midnight Saturday, November 19.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a motion moved by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang that gives effect to the amnesty.

The amnesty was announced on the same day that the new Firearms Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act took effect.

Chang had indicated on September 1 when he tabled the Firearms Bill for debate in the House that an amnesty would be announced as soon as the new law took effect.

The new Act will see stiffer penalties from a mandatory 15 years up to life imprisonment for those who run afoul of the law.

Called the Firearms, Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation Amnesty Order 2022, Chang explained that it will allow persons who may be in possession an illegal or unregistered firearm or ammunition the opportunity to surrender the weapon to the State without the fear of prosecution.

The security minister encouraged persons who may be in possession of a firearm without criminal intent to make use of the amnesty.

He noted that such persons may include an individual who may have inherited a firearm from a relative and have it locked away in a safe. Persons who have decided that they are no longer using their firearm, which would become illegal under the new legislation, should also make use of the amnesty.

“The object of this amnesty is to have those individuals surrender their firearms,” said Chang.

He also urged persons who have acquired a firearm illegally but with no intent of committing an illegal act, to make use of the amnesty. He said any person who voluntarily surrender or disclose the location of any firearm or ammunition during the amnesty period shall not be charged with any offence relating to the illegal possession, custody or control of the firearm or ammunition.

However, once the amnesty expires “you can expect the full force of the law to apply to anyone who is found in possession of an illegal firearm or ammunition,” Chang warned.

Those wanting to make use of the amnesty may call the police, go to the nearest police station or engage an attorney-at-law. Such persons may call several numbers which are listed in the Order, including 811, to alert the police that “they’re coming in with an illegal firearm”.

If such a person is apprehended by the police on the way to the station, the call would have established a record “that they are not just trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the police”, Chang said.

He noted that firearm amnesties are not unique to Jamaica and have been used successfully around the world to deal with gun crimes.