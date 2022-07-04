Two weekend murders in Trelawny within just over 24 hours | Loop Jamaica

The Trelawny police are probing the murder of two men who were shot and killed in separate incidents in the parish within just over 24 hours over the weekend.

The police have identified the latest murder victim as Lauren Fortella, who was reportedly of a Freeman’s Hall, Trelawny address.

Fortella’s female companion was also shot and injured during the attack on him.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm on Saturday, Fortella and a female companion were ambushed and shot by an unknown assailant as they reached home.

They were both taken to hospital, where Fortella was pronounced dead and the female was admitted for treatment.

His death followed that of 29-year-old Ryan Scott of a Falmouth address, who was shot and killed on Friday night.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm, Scott was standing at a business establishment along Water Lane in Falmouth, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire, hitting him.

Scott was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are yet to establish motives behind the shootings.