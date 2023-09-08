Two women from St James extradited after special lotto scam operation Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two women from St James extradited after special lotto scam operation Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka to Meet in US Open final

Scotiabank distributes $10 million in back-to-school supplies

Prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing a player

Pulse and Palace record double-digit gains on Thursday

Cops charge man linked to the murders of homeless people

Two women from St James extradited after special lotto scam operation

Lee barrels through Atlantic as season’s first Category 5 storm

Male visitor to island lured to hotel; robbed and sexually assaulted

INDECOM launches probe in three separate fatal shootings

30-year JDF veteran pleads guilty to stealing vehicle engine

Friday Sep 08

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two women were extradited from Jamaica to the United States of America (USA) on Thursday, September 07, following their apprehension during joint special operations in St James.

Reports from the lawmen are that the first operation targeted 36-year-old Sereika Goodison, Customer Service Representative of Paradise Acres, Norwood Meadows in the parish on Thursday, July 06. Goodison is wanted in the USA for mail fraud, wire fraud, and lottery scamming activities.

Following her arrest, investigations led to another operation on Tortuga Crescent, Greenwood in the parish on Friday, July 21, in which 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds was arrested. Reynolds is wanted in the United States for murder and other serious offenses.

The operations were carried out by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT), Lottery Scam Task Force (LSTF), Area 1 Operational Support Team, and counterparts from the USA.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka to Meet in US Open final

Our Endz

Scotiabank distributes $10 million in back-to-school supplies

Sport

Prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing a player

More From

Sport

Asafa Powell inducted into Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame

Former Jamaican top sprinter Asafa Powell has been inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony occurred on Wednesday during the annual gala dinner of the

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

See also

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Brussels Diamond League on Friday

Shericka Jackson will target the 35-year-old women’s 200m world record set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

Sport

Reggae Boy Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jamaica international Demarai Gray became the latest player to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Ettifaq on Thursday on the final day of the cou

Jamaica News

Kingston farmer charged with Barbican drive-thru double murder

Twenty-one-year-old Shadrick Thompson, a farmer of Homestead Road, Kingston 8, has been charged with the 2022 deaths of two men in a car park on Barbican Road in St Andrew.
Kaheem Harris and Ackeem

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols