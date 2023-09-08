Two women from St James extradited after special lotto scam operation Loop Jamaica

Two women were extradited from Jamaica to the United States of America (USA) on Thursday, September 07, following their apprehension during joint special operations in St James.

Reports from the lawmen are that the first operation targeted 36-year-old Sereika Goodison, Customer Service Representative of Paradise Acres, Norwood Meadows in the parish on Thursday, July 06. Goodison is wanted in the USA for mail fraud, wire fraud, and lottery scamming activities.

Following her arrest, investigations led to another operation on Tortuga Crescent, Greenwood in the parish on Friday, July 21, in which 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds was arrested. Reynolds is wanted in the United States for murder and other serious offenses.

The operations were carried out by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT), Lottery Scam Task Force (LSTF), Area 1 Operational Support Team, and counterparts from the USA.