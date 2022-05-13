Two-year-old gone missing from Rasta Corner in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica

Two-year-old gone missing from Rasta Corner in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica
A High Alert has been activated for two-year-old Jahmeil Mendez of Rasta Corner , Freetown, Clarendon, who has been missing since Thursday, May 12.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 76 centimetres (two and a half feet) tall.

